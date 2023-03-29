SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday (March 29), reviewed the construction process of the new state assembly building.

Upon reviewing the progress, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the construction works of the new assembly building are in full swing.

The Meghalaya CM informed that the construction workers are now primarily engaged in clearing the rubble of damages to the building due to the dome collapse last year.

“Workers are now engaged in clearing the rubble of the damages in order to resume construction works,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Also read: Meghalaya | Sohiong assembly by-poll on May 10: Election Commission

The dome of the under-construction new Meghalaya assembly building collapsed due to its weight, according to IIT-Guwahati, which was probing the incident.

The IIT-Guwahati report also stated the lack of coordination between designers and contractors as another factor that led to the dome collapse of the under-construction new Meghalaya assembly building.