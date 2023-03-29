Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced Doctoral, MTech, MDes, MS(R) and MA programmes for the session of July 2023.

The total number of PhD seats available for admission is 588 while the special seats available under the CSIR and UGC JRF scheme are 10.

The seats offered in PhD under non-regular categories are limited to 10% of the total number of PhD seats in the respective department, school and centre.

Notably, the students admitted to the joint degree PhD programme (JDP) will work under the joint supervision of faculty members from both IIT Guwahati and IIT (BHU) on the specified research proposals.

Moreover, the total number of seats available in different disciplines of PhD programmes include 30 in the department of Computer Science and Engineering, 51 in the department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, 48 in the department of Mechanical Engineering, 53 in the department of Civil Engineering, 18 in the department of Design, 38 in the department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, 36 in the department of Chemical Engineering, 42 in the department of Physics, 40 in the department of Chemistry, 42 in the department of Mathematics, 35 in the department of Humanities and Social Sciences, 10 in the school of Agro and Rural Technology, 10 in the school of Business, 10 in the school of Energy Sciences and Engineering, 10 in the school of Health Science and Technology, 10 in the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, 10 in the Centre for Disaster Management and Research, 10 in the Centre for the Environment, 10 in the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems, 10 in the Centre for Linguistic Science and Technology, 10 in the Centre for Nanotechnology, 10 in the Centre for Sustainable Polymers, 10 in the Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems (seats under project mode only) and 5 in the Centre for Sustainable Water Research.