DIMAPUR: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan said the Students’ Experiences in Inter-State Living (SEIL) has been helping in promoting a sense of oneness among the students of our country, especially the feeling of brotherhood between the youth from the North-east and the rest of the nation.

“The trust has been conducting annual study tours and cultural exchange programmes, touching the lives of over 1500 students since its inception in 1965,” Ganesan said.

He was addressing a programme organised by the SEIL as part of the students’ national integration tour-2023 at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Monday.

He said the SEIL has been undertaking the mammoth task of accommodating students where they are treated not as a quest but as members of its family.

He hoped the experience tour will help students understand local culture and habits better and also help the host understand the diversity of cultures that exist in other parts of the country.

In addition to its efforts for national integration, the SEIL has been working for skill development, financial literacy and education amongst the youth of northeastern India.

He said the Yuva Vikas Kedndra was started in 2000 with the aim to facilitate a platform to empower the youth of the region through personality and leadership quality development, internship opportunities and holistic training for community development.

Saying that in commemoration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 482 students from the North-east were sent to 21 states in February this year, Ganesan commended and complimented each and every student who took part in the initiatives over the years.

He complimented the SEIL for giving the students the opportunity to overcome differences and focus on building a strong and vibrant democracy.

Eight SEIL participants shared their tour experiences.

SEIL 2023 Nagaland co-coordinator Tharila Yim said the programme is mainly focused on the northeastern region to connect with the rest of the states and develop a sense of unity among the states.

She said students from 82 tribes from entire northeastern states were sent to different parts of India on February 2 to learn the culture and traditions of different states.

Among them, there were 38 students from 12 tribes from different districts of Nagaland, she added.