NEW DELHI: Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been given additional charge of West Bengal.

La Ganesan has been given the additional charge of West Bengal after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is contesting the elections to the post of vice president of India as an NDA candidate.

“The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal,” a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique stated.

The President has been pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office until regular arrangements are made, it added.

Also read: Assam: Youth arrested for ‘supporting’ ULFA-I on Facebook

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar will be NDA’s candidate for the vice presidential election.

Congratulating Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate.”