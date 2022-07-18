UDALGURI: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the Kalaigaon police in Udalguri district of Assam after he allegedly ‘supported’ ULFA-I on social media.

The arrested youth has been identified as Pramod Kalita, a fourth semester student at Tangla College in Udalguri district of Assam.

He is a resident of Borengabari village at Kalaigaon in Udalguri district of Assam.

Pramod Kalita allegedly made a comment on Facebook that allegedly supported the banned outfit ULFA-I.

A case has also been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Also read: Assam: Security forces nab Naga rebel from Sadiya

According to the FIR vide case 72/22 the youth has been booked under Section 120(B)/121 /121(A) RW Section 39 of the anti-terror law UAPA that are applicable to whoever in “any way assists the operations of such association” or whoever “advocates, abets, advises or incites the commission of, any unlawful activity”.

“The youth supported the banned separatist outfit on social media and accordingly we have detained him and produced him before a local court in Udalguri on Sunday,” a police official privy to the investigation informed.