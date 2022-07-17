DIBRUGARH: Indian Army and Assam Police in a joint operation have nabbed an Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) cadre at New Balijan in Sadiya.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Army and police launched an operation in the Sadiya area on Saturday and nabbed the cadre of the proscribed outfit.

The apprehended ENNG cadre has been identified as Rangashor Chakma, 25, a resident of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Police said he was involved in extortion activities in the Sadiya area.

The nabbed ENNG cadre is being interrogated at the Sadiya police station.

One 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine and four live rounds were found on him.