Dibrugarh: A fierce encounter broke out between the Assam police and ULFA (I) cadre last night at Pengeri in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Pengeri, which is 50 kms from Tinsukia town, shares boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

The ULFA (I) rebels sneak into Tinsukia through the jungle routes in Arunachal Pradesh from its bases in Myanmar.

According to sources, the gunbattle lasted for almost 30 minutes in the jungle of Pengeri.

The operation was launched by a team of Tinsukia police led by DIG Jitmal Doley.

Police suspected that the Ulfa-I group was led by Rupom Asom, a most wanted cadre of the insurgent group.

Meanwhile, a joint operation was launched in the Pengeri to flush out the rebel outfit.

“Our operation against the rebel outfit will continue. We have inputs regarding the presence of ULFA-I militants in the Pengree area. We launched an operation against the outfit which resulted in a fierce gun battle,” said a police official.

On July 1, a ULFA (I) cadre identified as Gyan Asom was killed by security forces in an encounter at Kakopathar in Tinsukia.

Sources said the six-member ULFA (I) group led by Rupom Asom was trying to carry out subversive activities.