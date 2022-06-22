DIBRUGARH: A suspected cadre of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) was apprehended by a team of the Indian Army and Miao Police.

The person was arrested based on intelligence input by the Lekhapani battalion of the Indian Army and Miao district police in a joint operation.

The arrested person has been identified as a self-styled lieutenant & area commander of ENNG Maitang Tikhak.

He was apprehended from the periphery of his native village Old Champoo under the Namphai circle in Miao administrative subdivision.

According to reports, Maitang Tikhak who joined the outfit in December 2021 revealed that he was involved in training the cadres of the outfit on handling weapons, drills and explosives.

He also revealed his role in carrying out extortion activities in Miao -Namphai – Kharsang areas ever since he joined the outfit.

The security forces recovered a smartphone with various incriminating materials and videos, along with an Aadhar card and voter ID etc.

The security forces here have been on the hunt for him and after much effort, the cadre in question could be apprehended.