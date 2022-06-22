The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim.

Over 55 lakh people in 32 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods.

Seven more people have lost their lives due to floods in Assam.

Water levels of the two major rivers in Assam – Barak and Brahmaputra – are in spate.

Flood situation in Barak Valley of Assam has deteriorated further.

Major road and railway links in Barak Valley of Assam have been snapped.

Silchar in Barak Valley of Assam.

Also read: Maharashtra political crisis deepens, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs lodged at Guwahati hotel in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a relief package for the flood-affected people of the state would be rolled out soon.

“A flood relief package for the affected people will be announced soon,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “Our government will soon launch a portal for the affected people to register their livestock loss and other damages caused by flood.”

Assam has been a witness to one of the worst ever flood season.

Silchar town in Barak Valley of Assam.