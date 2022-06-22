The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Maharashtra have arrived at Guwahati in Assam.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrived in Guwahati on a chartered flight in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena MLAs who are in Guwahati rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra.

The MLAs were taken in special buses to a city hotel with police protection.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Assam.

The ruling BJP in Assam are making arrangements for the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs accommodation in Guwahati.

Outside Radisson Blue Hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

The Congress has slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after he was seen exiting the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati just ahead of the arrival of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said: “Assam CM should concentrate on his own job and provide adequate relief and rehabilitation and help the flood-affected people of Assam. He can do his politicking in happier times not now when people are crying for the help of the Assam government.”