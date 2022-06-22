Riniki Bhuyan Sarma – wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma – has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation case against deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

The matter is expected to be listed at the Gauhati high court in Assam on June 22.

Earlier, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia levelled allegations of corruption against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding contracts of PPE kits.

Sisodia, referring to media reports at a press conference in New Delhi on June 4, said that while the Assam government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms belonging to the business partners of his wife and son for Rs 990 a piece, “taking advantage of the emergency situation”.