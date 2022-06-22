Guwahati: Another person was recovered dead from a drain in Guwahati on Wednesday under mysterious conditions.

The incident has been reported from the Satgaon area of the city.

The deceased was identified as Isak Marak.

The dead body was found by locals near his house in Puberun Nagar of Satgaon. The family members of the deceased have suspected the incident to be a possible murder.

They claimed that on Tuesday evening he went out after receiving a phone call but he did not come back home after that.

The family said that thought that he would come back by night as he usually does but that night he did not.

The next morning, one of the neighbours told them that a person’s dead body was recovered near a drain and when his mother went to check, she was shocked.

She saw that her son was no more.

The police have initiated an investigation and said that there is a possible angle of murder as bruises were found on the deceased’s legs.

There were also injury marks on his neck.