SHILLONG: The by-election to the Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya will be held on May 10.

This was announced by the election commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday (March 29).

Polling for the Sohiong seat could not be held on February 27 along with the rest of the constituencies due to the death of a candidate.

Counting of votes for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya will be held on May 13.

Polling was postponed in Sohiong following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate and former Meghalaya minister HDR Lyngdoh on February 20.

Also read: Meghalaya high court asks government to identify land for construction of Greenfield airport

According to the ECI, the date of issue of gazette notification is April 13; last date of filing nominations is April 20; date of scrutiny is April 21; last date for withdrawal is April 24; polling on May 10 and counting on May 13.

Along with by-poll to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya, by-elections will also be held for Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab, and assembly constituencies of Jharsuguda in Odisha; Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling and counting dates of by-polls coincide with those of the assembly elections in Karnataka.