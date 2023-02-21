Shillong: Former Meghalaya home minister HDR Lyngdoh has passed away following a heart attack in East Garo Hills. He was 66.

Lyngdoh was a United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the Sohiong assembly in East Khasi hills.

He collapsed and died on Monday while campaigning for the upcoming state assembly election.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangama expressed grief over the demise of the leader.

“Saddened by the sudden demise of former Minister & senior politician of the State, Shri H D R Lyngdoh. Shri Lyngdoh served the state in different capacities over the years & was a dedicated leader to the people. His demise is a great loss to Meghalaya. May his soul rest in peace,” Sangma said in a tweet.

HDR Lyngdoh, popularly known as Maheh, served as the Home Minister in the previous Congress government.

Lyngdoh first elected an MLA from Sohiong in 1988 on Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) ticket and continued till 1998.

He lost the seat to RA Lyngdoh of the UDP in 1998, but in 1999, he won as an MDC on the Congress ticket from the Sohiong-Nongspung constituency.

In the 2003 assembly polls, he reclaimed the Sohiong seat from UDP’s RA Lyngdoh and won on a Congress ticket.

He continued as the MLA of Sohiong till 2018.