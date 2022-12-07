SHILLONG: Jumping ships by legislators in Meghalaya, seems to likely continue ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

If claims made by United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh are to be believed, as many as five sitting Meghalaya MLAs will joining the party soon.

Lyngdoh said that the second list of candidates of the UDP will have names of the five MLAs, if they join the party.

“There are candidates who are still in service and their names cannot be declared, and there are also sitting MLAs who will wait till the end of the term or resign,” Lyngdoh said.

Speculations are rife that Meghalaya TMC MLA – Shitlang Pale, HSPDP’s Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, suspended Meghalaya Congress MLAs – Mayralborn Syiem and PT Sawkmie and Independent MLA – Lambor Malngiang are likely to join the UDP.

Notably, the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Meghalaya, on Tuesday (December 6), released its first list of candidates for the assembly elections in the state next year.

The first list of candidates announced by the UDP in Meghalaya consists of 32 names.

Announcement of other candidates by the UDP in Meghalaya for the 2023 state assembly elections is expected soon, probably before Christmas.

Moreover, Metbah Lyngdoh, president of UDP in Meghalaya also denied reports on infighting in the party.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya are expected to be held in the early part of next year.