SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) in Meghalaya, on Tuesday (December 6), released its first list of candidates for the assembly elections in the state next year.

The first list of candidates announced by the UDP in Meghalaya consists of 32 names.

Some of the prominent names are sitting MLAs and cabinet ministers Kyrmen Shylla (Khliehriat), Lahkmen Rymbui (Amlarem), Brolding Nongsiej (Mawthadraishan), UDP president and Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh, Chief Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Titosstarwell Chyne (Sohra), sitting MLA Balajied Synrem (Shella), sitting MLAs Pius Marwein (Ranikor) and Nujorki Sungoh (Mookaiaw).

The other prominent names are Dr Aman War (North Shillong), HDR Lyngdoh (Sohiong), Remington Pyngrope (Mawkynrew), Anthony Kongwang (Pynursla), Moonlight Pariat (Jowai).

The others who made it to the list are Dawan Lyngdoh (Nartiang), Baiahunlang Makdoh (Mawhati), Bathok Nongmalieh (Jirang), Sunshine Makri ( Umsning), Dr Osaphi Jyrwa (Mawryngkneng), Mitchell Wankhar (Mylliem), Olan Suin (Mawsynram), Polestar Nongsiej (Nongstoin), Paul Lyngdoh (West Shillong), Jemino Mawthoh (Nongthymmai).

From Garo Hills, Luderberg Ch Momin (Kharkutta), Subroto G Marak (Mendipathar), Tapash D Marak (Resubelpara), Rakman Ch Marak (Bajengdoba), Andreas G Momin (Rongjeng), Ronald Rikman Sangma (Salmanpara), Kennethson R Sangma (Dalu) and Ashahel D Shira (Rajabala).

Announcement of other candidates for the 2023 Meghalaya assembly elections is expected soon.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya are expected to be held in the early part of next year.