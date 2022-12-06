Meghalaya Jobs NERIE Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various research based positions in North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Meghalaya.

North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellow (JPF) for the project “Learning Gaps,

Challenges and innovation in Primary Education during COVID in North East Region” on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (NET Qualified), Rs. 23,000/- per month (Non-NET)

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate with at least 55% marks for general category (50% marks in the case of SC/ST/PH) in Education / Adult and Continuing Education / Distance Education /

Anthropology / Environmental Studies/ Geography/ Sociology/ Social work/ Political Science/ History/ Cultural and curative studies/ Philosophy/ Library and Information Science/ Economics.

Age Limit : 40 years (5 years relaxation in the case ofSC/ST & Woman Candidates) (8 years relaxation in the case of PH category)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th December, 2022 from 10:30 a.m onwards at North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Umiam-793103. Reporting time for the interview is between 9 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates will have to submit duly filled-up application form only in the prescribed format along with self attested copies of testimonials, experience certificate and one copy passport size photograph at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here