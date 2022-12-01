Applications are invited for various administrative positions in BSF Senior Secondary School Shillong.

BSF Senior Secondary School Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of UDC and LDC on regular basis and contractual basis respectively.

Name of post : UDC on Regular Basis

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with computer knowledge

Monthly Salary : Rs. 30,000/- plus Approx. (Initial basic pay of Rs. 25,500/- plus other allowance as admissible to Education fund)

Also Read : Assam Career : Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur Recruitment 2022

Name of post : LDC on contractual basis

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Senior Secondary or Equivalent with computer knowledge

Monthly Salary : Rs. 12,000/-fixed

Desirable : 3 years experience with computer knowledge

Age Limit : 30 years, relaxable up to 5 years in case of employees of BSF School

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Chhaygaon College

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with all testimonials to the Principal, BSF Senior Secondary School, Umpling, Rynjah, Shillong – 793006 (Meghalaya) through Speed Post.

Last date of receipt of applications in the Office is December 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here