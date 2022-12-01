Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Shrimanta Shankar Academy (S.S.A.) Dispur.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy (S.S.A.) Dispur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Special Educator or Remedial Teacher.

Name of post : Special Educator or Remedial Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Special Education

Or

Bachelor in Special Education, preferably in Specific Learning Disability or Intellectual Disability with experience.

The candidate must have valid registration certificate with RCI.

How to apply : Candidates can send their CVs and self-attested copies of all relevant documents in a scanned format to ssaguwahati@gmail.com

For further details, candidates can contact 6913527281