GUWAHATI: The Assam government has approved the proposal for the establishment of the Girijananda Chowdhury University under the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007.

Notably, the Assam cabinet, in its meeting on Sunday, approved proposals for the setting up of two private universities in the state, including the Girijananda Chowdhury University.

The Girijananda Chowdhury University will be established under the patronage of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Society.

The Girijananda Chowdhury University will be established with the main campus at Azara near Guwahati city and a constituent campus at Tezpur.

Speaking on the development, Secretary of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society Bijoyananda Chowdhury expressed gratitude to the Assam government and vowed to further quality education across the Northeast region.

“We would like to thank the Assam government under the leadership of honourable chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for approving our proposal for setting up of the Girijananda Chowdhury University”, said Chowdhury.

Notably, the SSA society, under whose patronage the Girijananda Chowdhury University will be established, already runs the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) and the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS).

GIMT –founded on September 7 2006 as the first non-governmental engineering institute in Assam and the GIPS established in 2007, has emerged as the pioneer in the field of higher technical education and imparting professional education to students of the state and northeast as a whole.

It was stated that the new varsity will aim at establishing a morally sound educational system by focusing on multiple disciplines and programmes.