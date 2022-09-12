GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to withdraw nearly three lakh “petty crime” cases in the state.

This was announced by the Assam government on Sunday after a cabinet meeting.

Informing this, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the decision was taken in order to reduce caseloads on the courts.

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that there are at present 4.19 lakh cases are pending for trial in various courts in the state.

“The government has decided to withdraw the petty crimes cases so that the caseload of our courts gets reduced,” the Assam minister said.

The Assam cabinet also approved proposals for setting up of at least two private universities in the state.