KOKRAJHAR: The Assam police has been continuing with its crackdown on the illegal drugs network operating in the state.
In one of a massive seizure of drugs in the state, the Assam police has seized drugs weighing nearly three kilograms.
Personnel of the Assam police in Kokrajhar district seized a consignment of heroin that weighed 2.97 kilograms.
The heroin was recovered from a car at Simaltapur area in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Sunday.
Two persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.
“In a smart operation, @KokrajharPolice seized 2.97 kg Heroin hidden in a four-wheeler vehicle at Simaltapu, Kokrajhar. Two accused, residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended in the process,” Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma tweeted.