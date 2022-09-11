KOKRAJHAR: The Assam police has been continuing with its crackdown on the illegal drugs network operating in the state.

In one of a massive seizure of drugs in the state, the Assam police has seized drugs weighing nearly three kilograms.

Personnel of the Assam police in Kokrajhar district seized a consignment of heroin that weighed 2.97 kilograms.

The heroin was recovered from a car at Simaltapur area in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Sunday.

Also read: Assam Congress leader Kamrul Islam Choudhury quits party, cites ‘confused leadership’ as reason

Two persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

“In a smart operation, @KokrajharPolice seized 2.97 kg Heroin hidden in a four-wheeler vehicle at Simaltapu, Kokrajhar. Two accused, residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended in the process,” Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a smart operation, @KokrajharPolice seized 2.97 kg Heroin hidden in a four-wheeler vehicle at Simaltapu, Kokrajhar.



Two accused, residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended in the process.



Keep it up @assampolice ? pic.twitter.com/BtqBJRhIKe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2022