GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader from Assam Kamrul Islam Choudhury has quit the party.

Assam Congress leader Kamrul Islam Choudhury cited “confused leadership” as the reason for quitting the party.

Kamrul Islam Choudhury, who was serving as the general secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Choudhury submitted his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday.

Kamrul Islam Choudhury stated that he quit the party due to the “directionless and confused leadership of the APCC during the last few months”.

Choudhury stated that he “has no reason to continue as member of the INC”.

Kamrul Islam Choudhury claimed that the grassroot workers of the Congress party were demoralised after no action was taken against party MLAs, who allegedly cross-voted in the Presidential elections.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of general secretary, APCC and primary membership of INC,” Kamrul Islam Choudhury stated.