GUWAHATI: A woman in Karimganj district of Assam, who was reported to be missing since Saturday, has been found dead at a paddy field.

The body of the 32-year-old woman was found at a paddy field under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from Kachubari area in the Karimganj district of Assam.

The deceased woman has been identified as Panchami Sinha.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had suffered injuries on her face and head and it is suspected to be a murder case.

The body of the deceased woman has been sent for post-mortem.

It is suspected that the woman might have been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Meanwhile, the police has launched an investigation into the case.