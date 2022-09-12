NAGAON: The police in Assam, on Monday, two more persons over suspected links with jihadi outfits.

The two persons were arrested from Morigaon and Nagaon districts of Assam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mossadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam.

Ikramul Islan was arrested from Nagaon district and is an Imam.

On the other hand, Mossadik Hussain was arrested from Moirabari area in the Morigaon district of Assam.

According to police, both the arrested persons have links with the Bangladesh-based terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Notably, around 40 persons, including Imams and madrasa teachers, have been arrested by the Assam police from different parts of the state, over alleged their links to terrorist outfits — Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).