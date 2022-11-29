Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Chhaygaon College Assam.

Chhaygaon College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Grade-III and Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from recognized College / Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate course of minimum three months duration. The candidates should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Name of post :Library Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from recognized College / Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate course of minimum three months duration. The candidates should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The age of the candidates for all the posts should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2022. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in standard form along with complete bio-data , self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- only for Grade-III post and Rs. 300/- only for Grade-IV post drawn in favour of ‘Principal, Chhaygaon College, Chhaygaon payable at Bank of Baroda, Chaygaon Dhekenabari Branch, IFSC – BARB0CHAYGA.’ The applications must reach the Principal, Chhaygaon College, Chhaygaon, Kamrup, Assam-781124 within 14th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here