Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati Medical College Assam.
Gauhati Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant and Data Entry Operator purely on temporary and contractual basis for the project “Setting up of State level Viral Research & Diagnostics Laboratory (VRDL) under the scheme entitled Establishment of a network of Laboratories for managing Epidemics and Natural Calamities” funded by ICMR- DHR, Govt. of India, in the Department of Microbiology,
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Essential Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Biotechnology, Zoology, Microbiology or Post
Graduate Degree in relevant subjects.
Desirable Qualifications:
i. Research experience in Microbiology/Virology
ii. Knowledge of Computer Applications or Business Intelligence tools / Data Management
Age Limit : Not more than 35 years
Name of post : Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Essential Qualification : Graduate with knowledge of data entry work
Desirable Qualifications:
i. Data entry experience in relevant field.
ii. Certificate or diploma in computer applications.
Age Limit : Not more than 30 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th December 2022 at 10 AM in Department of Microbiology, 5th Floor, Narakasur Hill Top, Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati-781032 (Assam)
How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring all the relevant documents in Original and one set of photocopies of the same along with CV at the time of interview.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here