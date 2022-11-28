assam career iit guwahati recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow in a DST-SERB sponsored project entitled, “Characterizing the functional role of the novel dopaminergic transmembrane protein p20MANI (Myelin-Associated Neurite Inhibitor)” in the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through the National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship

(Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD,

ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR, etc. Desire experience: cell culture, plasmid design, molecular biology techniques, basics bioinformatics

Selection Procedure :

Date of Interview : 16th January 2023 (Monday)

Mode of Selection/interview: Online (Skype) and/or Walk-in (Centre for Nanotechnology Conference Room)

How to apply : Candidates have to apply through email to subrata.pramanik@iitg.ac.in within 10th January 2023 with the subject of the Email as “Application for the JRF in Characterizing the functional role of the novel dopaminergic transmembrane protein p20MANI (Myelin-Associated Neurite Inhibitor)”.

The email must have accompanied with the applicant’s CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email and Skype-id.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here