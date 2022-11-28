Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Jagannath Barooah (JB) College Jorhat.

Jagannath Barooah (JB) College Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant, Laboratory Bearer, Library Bearer and Office Bearer.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a Diploma or Certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. One should have the working knowledge of English and Assamese typing in Word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Office Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 2 years for Ex-Servicemen as per Govt. guideline no. ABP 6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September 2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete Bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- for each category candidates in favour of “Principal, JB College Jorhat” payable at State Bank of India, Jorhat Branch (IFSC- SBIN0000104). The applications must reach the Principal, Jagannath Barooah (JB) College (Autonomous),Jorhat within December 9, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here