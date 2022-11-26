Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Assistant, Junior Assistant and Library Assistant.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should have working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should have working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS word and simple Excel.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancies in Northeast Frontier Railway

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should have working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS word and simple Excel.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2022. Age relaxation for reserved categories of candidates will be as prescribed under Assam Government rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with complete Bio-data , self attested copies of all the testimonials and proof of submission of application fees to Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001 within 8th December 2022.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Special Educator vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya HPCL Jagiroad

Application Fees : An application fees of Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred only) must be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Accounts No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here