Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya HPCL Jagiroad.

Kendriya Vidyalaya HPCL Jagiroad is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Special Educator on contractual basis for the session 2022-23.

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate with BEd (Special Education) or BEd with 2 years Diploma with Special Education

OR

Post Graduate professional diploma in Special Education

OR

Any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India for secondary and senior secondary levels

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2022 in Kendriya Vidyalaya HPCL Jagiroad. Registration timings for the interview is from 8:30 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a resume, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here