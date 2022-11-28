assam career state cancer institute recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various medical positions in State Cancer Institute Assam.

State Cancer Institute, Gauhati Medical College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Nuclear Medicine Technologist.

Name of post : Nuclear Medicine Technologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. with PG Diploma in Nuclear Medicine Technology like DMRIT, BNMT, M.Sc. (Nuclear Medicine) or any equivalent course recognized by the AERB.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their CV to the Superintendent Cum Member Secretary, Hospital Management Society, State Cancer Institute, Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati-32 or email at statecancerinstituteghy@gmail.com before 6th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here