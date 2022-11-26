Assam Career : Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Borjhar Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Borjhar.

Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Borjhar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Special Educator purely on Part Time Contractual basis.

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : As per KVS norms

Qualification :

1. Any Graduate with 50% marks with B.Ed. in Special education.

OR

2. B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in special education.

OR

3. B.Ed. (General) with two-year diploma in special education.

OR

4. B.Ed. (General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD).

OR

5. B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education

(PGPC).

OR

6. PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation)

OR

7. PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disabilities: Physical And Neurological).

OR

8. PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotor Impairment And Cerebral Palsy).

OR

9. Secondary Level Teacher Training Course In Visual Impairment.

OR

10. Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR

11. BA/ B.Ed. in Visual Impairment.

OR

12. Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th November 2022 at 9:00 am in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Borjhar, Guwahati-781017.

How to apply : Candidates are required to register for the interview through the Online Registration link- https://forms.gle/Hat5EEAtmDvaReXv9 by 29th November 2022 (2.00PM).

Candidates are to bring, photograph, filled application form, self-attested Xerox copy of all the certificates and mark-sheets (of all the years separately, e.g. 1st year 2nd year 3rd year etc.) along with original ones for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here