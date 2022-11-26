Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Institute of Cost Accountants of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programmer and Software Developer.

Name of post : Programmer/ Software Developer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: BE/B.Tech /MCA in computer science from a recognised University/ Institute.

Experience: Minimum 5 years of post –qualification relevant experience in ASP.NET, Framework 3.5/4.5, C#, Crystal Report, AJAX, HTML, CSS, Stored Procedure & functions preferably in Oracle and /or SQL Server.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- (Gross) per month along with all applicable statutory benefits.

Place of Posting : Kolkata and Delhi

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes at hr1@icmai.in on or before 12th December 2022

