tripura jobs nit agartala recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a project entitled “Mathematical studies by means of numerical simulation of some interacting populations with ecological behaviour”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : NET/GATE/ NBHM qualified in relevant field. M.Sc. or equivalent degree in Mathematics with a consistently good record (minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA)

Desirable Qualifications:

(a) Working in Mathematical Biology/Mathematical Modelling/ Sensitivity Analysis etc.

(b) Knowledge in C/C++/Python/MATLAB/Fortran etc.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Excluding HRA, if applicable)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send a detailed CV along with a copy of self-attested certificates to the Principal Investigator via email pari76@rediffmail.com with the subject line “NBHM JRF Position-Name of the candidate” on or before 30th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here