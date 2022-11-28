Applications are invited for 56 vacant managerial positions in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Management Trainees in technical and non-technical disciplines.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Administration)

No. of posts : 51

Discipline wise vacancies :

HR : 30

Materials Management : 12

Finance : 9

Qualification :

HR : Bachelor degree in any discipline with 60% marks (Average of all semesters /years) with atleast 2 years full-time MBA / PG Diploma in Management with 60% marks in Human Resources / Personnel Management & Industrial Relations / Personnel Management / Masters in Human Resources & Organizational Development for HR discipline

Materials Management : Bachelor degree in any discipline with 60% marks (Average of all semesters /years) with atleast 2 years full-time MBA / PG Diploma in Management with 60% marks in Productions / Operations / Material / Logistics / Supply Chain Management for Materials Management discipline.

Finance : CA / CMA (previously ICWA) for Finance discipline

Name of post : Management Trainee (Technical)– Ceramics

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Degree in Engineering with 65% marks (average of all semesters, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular year by the institute / university) in the Engineering discipline of Ceramics

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.sail.co.in/ from 28th November 2022 to 18th December 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2