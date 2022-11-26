Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Hostel Attendant (Male) on contract basis for a period of Six Months.

Name of post : Hostel Attendant (Male)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Educational Qualification : Xth Class Pass. Read & Write in English

Experience : One Year of Work Experience

Age Limit : Preferably below 40 Years as on 30 November, 2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 9th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here