Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Hostel Attendant (Male) on contract basis for a period of Six Months.
Name of post : Hostel Attendant (Male)
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
Educational Qualification : Xth Class Pass. Read & Write in English
Experience : One Year of Work Experience
Age Limit : Preferably below 40 Years as on 30 November, 2022
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 9th December 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here