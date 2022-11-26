Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Accountant in field level under Farmer Producer Company Ltd. (FPC) on contract basis.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 10

District wise vacancies :

Chirang : 2

Baksa : 2

Bongaigaon : 1

Kokrajhar : 1

Dhubri : 1

Goalpara : 1

Morigaon : 1

Udalguri : 1

Salary : Up to Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate or Equivalent preferably Diploma in Agriculture/ Agriculture Marketing/ Agri-business Management or in such other related areas

Experience : Preferably 3 years proven track record of working with Social /Community development/ Agricultural Marketing/ Value addition and processing project especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in documentation, preparation of Project Report, Business plan & liaising with various Govt. / Private Departments.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 10

District wise vacancies :

Chirang : 2

Baksa : 2

Bongaigaon : 1

Kokrajhar : 1

Dhubri : 1

Goalpara : 1

Morigaon : 1

Udalguri : 1

Salary : Up to Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 with Mathematics as a compulsory subject or Commerce/ Accountancy background

Experience : Good communication skill with 2 years of working experience with Tally/ ERP/ GST/ TDS etc.

How to apply : Candidates may submit the application and bio-data through E-Mail ID: sfacfpo.iie@gmail.com or through Post to “The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam”

Last date for submission of applications is 30th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here