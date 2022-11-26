mizoram jobs mizoram university recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I to work in the project entitled “Chemical extraction and separation of metal, ions [Sn(II), Li(I), Cu(II), Ag(I), Au(III), Ni(II), Al(III), Pb(II), Fe(III) etc.] and synthetic polymers from the electronic waste materials using saccharides in water” at the Department of Industrial Chemistry.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Chemical extraction and separation of metal, ions [Sn(II), Li(I), Cu(II), Ag(I), Au(III), Ni(II), Al(III), Pb(II), Fe(III) etc.] and synthetic polymers from the electronic waste materials using saccharides in water

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III vacancies in Handique Girls’ College

Qualification : Candidates having M. Sc. degree (with at least 55% mark) in Chemistry/Industrial

Chemistry. Relaxation of SC/ST is admissible as per Govt. of India rule. Preference will be given to the candidates qualified with National Eligibility Tests (NET) conducted by CSIR/UGC and/or GATE exams.

Age limit: Upper age limit (years): 35

Emoluments:

(i) Rs. 31,000/- pm + HRA [for scholars who are selected through CSIR-UGC NET including

lectureship (Assistant Professorship)] or GATE or

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- pm + HRA [for others who do not fall under (i)] as per rule of SERB.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send a copy of application with CV that include details of academic grades, college and university etc. along with work experience and nature of work if applicable must reach to Dr. Soumabha Bag, Principal Investigator (PI) (E-mail: soumabha@mzu.edu.in) on or before 5th December 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here