SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the BJP has claimed that the saffron party will bring peace and security in the state if voted to power next year.

The Meghalaya BJP exuded confidence that the party will form government on its own in the state after the 2023 assembly elections.

Currently, the BJP is a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state.

Stating that peace and security were among the major concerns for the people of Meghalaya today, state BJP president – Ernest Mawrie said that recent incidents of violence, rioting and vandalism have “really hurt” the state in multiple ways.

“The image of the state in the country and the world has suffered. Economic activities in the state have come to a standstill every time such an incident occurs,” said Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie.

He added: “Tourism, which holds the promise of becoming a sustainable economic lifeline for the state, has suffered major setbacks in the last few years.”

“Education has taken a backseat as school and college-going children now live in a state of fear and uncertainty. They have been distracted from their classes and exams and this puts even our future in danger,” the Meghalaya BJP chief said.

He added that these incidents “can simply not be allowed”.

“In the wake of these incidents, it has become imperative that a strong mechanism is put in place to protect the life and property of all people, either residing in the state or travelling to it for work or leisure,” the Meghalaya BJP president emphasized.

“The BJP will empower the security forces, ensure their presence in all parts of the state, and formulate rules that will de-motivate our youth from taking law in their own hands,” the Meghalaya BJP president asserted.