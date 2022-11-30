SHILLONG: “MLAs do resign from assembly and jump the ship before elections.”

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was reacting to the three MLAs, including two legislators from ruling NPP, resigning from the assembly recently.

Two MLAs from ruling NPP in Meghalaya and one TMC legislator had resigned from the assembly on Monday.

“It is okay. MLAs jump the ship before polls. I wish them the very best and they can contest from any political party,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, who is also the NPP chief, said.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya is slated to be held in the first part of 2023.

The three Meghalaya MLAs to have resigned from the assembly are: Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak (NPP) and HM Shangpliang (TMC).

The trio is slated to join the BJP in New Delhi in the first week of December.