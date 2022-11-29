SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government will press the central government for bifurcation of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

“I have written a number of times to the home ministry. I have also mentioned this to the Prime Minister and they inform me that they are looking into the matter,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya CM added: “However, we have not yet been able to get it done.”

Chief minister Conrad Sangma further said that the Meghalaya government will “continue to pressurise the government of India”.

“It is in the larger and in the long-term interest of both the states that we have our separate cadres,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

However, according to reports, the union home ministry is not in favour of creating a separate cadre for Meghalaya state.

Reports claim that the centre is unlikely to concede to the demand for bifurcation of Assam-Meghalaya cadre as the strength of officers for Meghalaya is small, which may not be sustainable to have a separate cadre.