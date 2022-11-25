AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has put a ban on the use of firecrackers during the festivities of Christmas and New Year.

The ban announced by the Mizoram government on firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials would be in force during the festivities of Christmas and New Year.

Notably, firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were also banned during Diwali celebrations.

“During the season of Christmas and New Year, vigilance will be maintained to ensure ban on sale and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials,” Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C Lalruaia said.

Earlier too, Mizoram had banned sale and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials during festivals to prevent air pollution.

Christmas and New Year in Mizoram is expected to be celebrated in a grand manner this year, after two years of low key-celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic.