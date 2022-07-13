Meghalaya TMC leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma has said that his party will scrap the border agreement between Meghalaya and Assam that was signed recently, if voted to power next year.

“We stand committed to see that it is undone if we are voted to power,” said Mukul Sangma.

He stated, “Whatever discussions have taken place between the two governments is not in sync with the expected line of agreement.”

The former Meghalaya chief minister further said: “Whatever has been decided in the bilateral discussion and the subsequent agreement, it is not acceptable to the people of the state.”

“When people are not accepting this, then why is it imposed upon our people? It is incumbent as politicians and member of the party to defend our people,” said Mukul Sangma.

Also read: MGNREGS launched in Census Towns of Meghalaya

Mukul Sangma said that there serms to be an attempt to crush the people’s will to fight the border issue and both governments were at it.

“This is highly condemnable and has to stop. I am being blunt when I say that the present government is being a puppet to the Assam government and Assam has all rights to be happy due to what happened. Are they now trying to pressurize the affected villages? They cannot indulge in atrocities against our villagers,” asserted Sangma.