SHILLONG: Meghalaya Congress has demanded an independent probe into “nefarious activities” at the Tura farmhouse of state BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

Meghalaya Congress leader Ronnie Lyngdoh has said that the police’s raid at state BJP vice president Bernard Marak’s farmhouse in Tura is just the “tip of the iceberg of what possibly could be laying beneath the dark underbelly of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA)”.

The Meghalaya Congress leader stated that the raid came at a time when the state government is on the back foot due to allegations of corruptions against it.

“Therefore, this sudden raid at Marak’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Tura is but a cover up for all the misdeeds of the government for the past five years,” the Meghalaya Congress said.

Lyngdoh added: “There is more than what meets the eye to merely believe that the home minister (Lahkmen Rymbui) and the police did not know about Marak’s activities.”

“There should be an independent investigation to unveil the truth behind such shameless and nefarious activities which has been happening in the state and that too very close to where the chief minister resides,” the Meghalaya Congress leader demanded.

Also read: ‘Absconding’ Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak in New Delhi

Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie has backed his party colleague Bernard Marak, saying the police raid at his farmhouse was a “political vendetta”.

“I have personally spoken respected persons in Tura and surrounding areas and I have come to the conclusion that Marak has been unjustly framed and maligned,” Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said.

He added: “It appears that he is a victim of a political vendetta.”

“It is also very clear that it is a political vendetta as Bernard Marak’s mother’s house was also raided without any warrant. This is pure harassment,” Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie further said.

He also urged the Meghalaya government to “withdraw all charges against him (Bernard Marak) which are politically motivated and with the intension of maligning the party’s (BJP) image”.

Also read: Meghalaya BJP calls police raid at Bernard Marak’s farmhouse political vendetta

On the other hand, Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak, who has been on the run, since the police raid at his Tura farmhouse, is in New Delhi.

This was confirmed by SP of West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya – VS Rathore.

“We were tracking his whereabouts and knew he was hiding in Guwahati but before our teams could reach him, he had managed to board a 5 PM New Delhi flight on Saturday,” the West Garo Hills SP told The Meghalayan newspaper.

Earlier, Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak accused chief minister Conrad Sangma of directing the police to gun him down.

“Conrad Sangma has directed the police to file a case against me and to gun me down,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.