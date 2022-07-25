SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak, who has been on the run, since the police raid at his Tura farmhouse, is in New Delhi.

This was confirmed by SP of West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya – VS Rathore.

“We were tracking his whereabouts and knew he was hiding in Guwahati but before our teams could reach him, he had managed to board a 5 PM New Delhi flight on Saturday,” the West Garo Hills SP told The Meghalayan newspaper.

Eralier, Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak accused chief minister Conrad Sangma of directing the police to gun him down.

“Conrad Sangma has directed the police to file a case against me and to gun me down,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.

However, the Meghalaya BJP vice president said that he is “not absconding” and “not trying to evade arrest”.

“I am just trying to be safe and bring out the truth in front of the public,” the Meghalaya BJP vice president said in a video message.

Bernard Marak further rubbished the allegations levelled by the Meghalaya police that he was running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura.

“They have accused me of running a brothel, a prostitution racket, which is totally false,” Marak said.

He added: “Actually I am helping the under privileged children to study. Even in that farmhouse I was keeping not less than 9-10 students.”

“Even the children taken into custody by the police are sponsored by me,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.

Notably, Bernard Marak has been accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on Friday night (July 22) at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

A total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

Notably, the Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.