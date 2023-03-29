GUWAHATI: The Assam assembly, on Wednesday (March 29), witnessed a ruckus over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP.

The opposition in Assam introduced an adjournment motion to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Notably, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after he was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case.

Following the ruckus in the state assembly, created by the opposition legislators, Assam speaker Biswajit Daimary suspended at least three MLAs for the day.

The three Assam MLAs to be suspended from the House for the day are: Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi and Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

Of the three suspended MLAs, two are from the Congress and one independent legislator.

“We want to send a resolution to the President of India requesting her to uphold the Constitution,” Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said.

Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia stated that the Constitution of India was violated for disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to the motion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “It’s unprecedented that we’re expressing opinions on a judicial matter here. I know that a decision was taken at Congress legislature party last night to create noise here.”

The Assam CM’s remarks led to the Congress MLAs, followed by legislators of other parties, move to the well and create ruckus.

Soon The BJP legislators also rushed to the well and raised slogans denouncing Rahul Gandhi.

Later, when the House reassembled after a 15-minute adjournment, Assam CM insisted on giving a reply to the motion introduced by the opposition over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

This was objected by the opposition saying that the “matter was over”.

As the Assam CM kept on insisting on giving a reply to the motion, Akhil Gogoi moved to the well and protested showing placards.

This led to Assam speaker Biswajit Daimary suspending MLAs Akhil Gogoi, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.