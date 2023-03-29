NORTH LAKHIMPUR: The Indian National Congress (INC) on Wednesday took out a massive protest rally in North Lakhimpur against the undemcratic practuces by the ruling BJP led government at the Centre and the way it disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The OBC, ST, SC, and Minority cells of Lakhimpur District Congress Committee today demonstrated for about two hours in front of the ZPC Office at North Lakhimpur Court against the fascist, undemocratic policies of the BJP-led central government and the dismissal of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The vice-president of the district Congress Baharul Islam said, the BJP’s attempt to crush the principles of democracy is condemnable.

Senior spokesman Prashant Gogoi said, mismanagement will end.

In a democracy, the people are kings, no matter how arbitrary, he added.

The protest was led by DCC president Gagan Borah, vice president Baharul Islam, spokesperson Prasanta Gogoi and was attended by district Congress general secretary Gangajyoti Tayegam, State SC Department vice president Kiran Bania, Minority Department president Mojibur Rahman, Bubul Das and about two hundred Congress workers.