NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Sankalp Satyagraha by Indian National Congress (INC) was organized in Assam’s North Lakhimpur on Sunday in protest against the dismissal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his parliamentary membership and two years imprisonment.

The Satyagraha was held at Rajiv Bhawan, the Lakhimpur District Congress Office.

The protesting Congress workers said that they would intensify their agitation against the BJP’s misrule in the country from the very Sankalpsthan.

Taking part in the protest, ex-Lakhimpur MLA, Ghana Buragohain deplored the way the BJP acted against Rahul Gandhi in dismissing his MP position.

The APCC general secretary Padmalochan Dolwy spoke out against the current popular dissents against the ruling BJP in villages, cities, streets and alleys.

The vice-president of the district Congress, Baharul Islam made a fervent account of the mismanagement of the BJP, the secret behind the alliance between industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the conspiracy to destroy the public resources of the country.

The agitation was also attended by District Congress president Gagan Chandra Bora, senior spokesperson Prashanta Gogoi, general secretary (Administrative) Gangajyoti Tayegam, presidents and secretaries of various blocks under Lakhimpur Assembly, Women Congress office bearers, Seva Dals along with more than 200 Congress workers of their sister organizations.