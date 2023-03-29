Shillong: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma speaking about the border issues with Assam said that the second round of border talks is likely to be held in the latter part of April or May.

The talks will be held in order to resolve the dispute in the remaining six areas between the two states.

The two deputy chief ministers, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar will be heading the regional committees for Ri Bhoi District and West Jaintia Hills Districts respectively.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh will be chairing the committee for West Khasi Hills.

The teams have been instructed to examine the present status of the six areas and submit their reports within 45 days.

These areas include Langpih in West Khasi Hills district, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

Chief Minister Sangma added that he is in constant communication with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and that they are making attempts to work out the issue and prepare for the talks.